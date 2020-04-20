Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s coronavirus quarantine routine includes ice baths, meditation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the United States, Americans are mostly staying at home — working, schooling, streaming and finding other ways to keep busy.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is taking ice baths.

It’s part of the $3.8 billion mogul’s quarantine routine, which he shared with Vanity Fair.

Every day, he alternates between a 37-degree ice bath and a 220-degree barrel sauna for 15 minutes. That happens three times daily and the first session is followed a “salt shake,” a combo of salt, water and lemon. It’s one of the few “meals” he has during the week.

Dorsey limits his true calorie intake between 6:30 pm. .and 9 p.m., only having a full meal at dinner, saying it keeps him alert throughout the day. He doesn’t eat at all on weekends.

When the Twitter cofounder does have his meal, it comes with a multivitamin and a “lots of vitamin C,” per the Daily Mail. He also meditates twice a day, walks an hour and 15 minutes to the office twice a week for exercise and does seven-minute workouts using the Seven app.

Dorsey, who will indulge in a glass of red wine on occasion as long as it doesn’t interrupt his sleep, said his routine makes the day feel longer and allows him to easily switch off.

When he ends the day, the tech magnate will spend some time journaling things in the iOS Notes app to prepare for the day ahead. He tracks his REM with an Oura Ring.

Dorsey earlier this month pledged $1billion of his stake in mobile-payments platform Square, which he also cofounded, to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime,” he wrote on Twitter. “I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

All the donations Dorsey makes will be tracked in a publicly available Google Sheet.

