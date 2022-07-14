Twitter back online after being hit with outage

Twitter is back up and running after thousands of users reported issues accessing the social media giant's app and website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 36.75 +2.69 +7.90%

DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, reported a spike in user issues starting at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Over 50,000 users in the United States reported having problems with the platform. Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported issues.

TWITTER SAYS ATTRITION UP A BIT, COMPANYWIDE LAYOFFS NOT PLANNED AMID LEGAL BATTLE WITH ELON MUSK

In an update at 9:06 a.m., Twitter said it was investigating a possible outage impacting "enterprise volume streams and powertrack, enterprise and premium account activity API, standard endpoints, standard statuses update endpoints and v2 streaming tweets endpoints."

"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone," Twitter Support tweeted. "Thanks for sticking with us."

The cause of Thursday's outage was not immediately clear.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Twitter was last hit with a global outage for an extended period of time in February. At the time, the company said that the issue was caused by a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

The latest outage comes as Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire announced he was terminating his $44 billion acquisition of the company. The deal would've taken Twitter private at $54.20 per share.

Twitter shares are down approximately 13% year to date. As of the time of publication, shares are trading at $36.75 apiece, well below Musk's offer.

Reuters contributed to this report.