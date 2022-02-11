Twitter experiences global outage

Twitter on Friday afternoon experienced a temporary global outage.

Users of the social media platform received an "error" message Friday when trying to open or refresh the website.

"We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting," Twitter's support team said in a tweet following the disruption. "Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!"

There were nearly 50,000 reports of Twitter outages between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. ET on DownDetector.com, which reports service disruptions in the digital world.

In the U.S., outages were reported in major cities along the West Coast including Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Many residents in cities along the East Coast including Boston; New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Tampa, Florida, also reported issues, according to DownDetector.

The outage lasted about 1.5-2 hours.