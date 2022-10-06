Expand / Collapse search
Twitter adds ability to edit tweets to Blue members

The feature was made available to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Monday

Twitter unrolled its long-awaited edit feature for Twitter Blue members in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon. 

The feature was made available to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Monday. 

"The Edit Tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the US," Twitter Blue wrote in a message Thursday. "Go ahead, try it out!" 

Twitter logo on a phone

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File / AP Newsroom)

Twitter teased the new feature last month, saying it was being tested by team members internally before being expanded. 

The feature allows people to make changes to their tweet — things like fixing typos or adding missed tags — after it has been published. 

Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp and label, so it’s clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified. Tapping the label, Twitter says, will take viewers to the tweet’s edit history, which will include past versions of the tweet. 

