Twitter adds ability to edit tweets to Blue members

Twitter unrolled its long-awaited edit feature for Twitter Blue members in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon.

The feature was made available to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Monday.

"The Edit Tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the US," Twitter Blue wrote in a message Thursday. "Go ahead, try it out!"

Twitter teased the new feature last month, saying it was being tested by team members internally before being expanded.

TWITTER, ELON MUSK’S OCT. 17 TRIAL TO PROCEED, JUDGE SAYS

The feature allows people to make changes to their tweet — things like fixing typos or adding missed tags — after it has been published.

Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp and label, so it’s clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified. Tapping the label, Twitter says, will take viewers to the tweet’s edit history, which will include past versions of the tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

FOX Business has reached out to Twitter for comment.