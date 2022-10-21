Truth Social CEO voices support for Kanye West’s Parler acquisition: ‘Absolutely necessary’ for free speech

Truth Social CEO and former California congressman Devin Nunes showed company support of Ye's Parler takeover, arguing on "Mornings with Maria" Friday that the move aims to "reopen the internet" and is "absolutely necessary" for free speech. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, founder of Truth Social.

PARLER C.E.O. TALKS KANYE WEST ACQUISITION, SAYS CONSERVATIVE APP ‘NEEDS YE IN MANY WAYS’

DEVIN NUNES: The main reason that I left Congress was precisely because of the censorship that was going on in this country. And the goal that President Trump and I have set forward here is a very simple one, and that is to reopen the internet, to give the American people their voice back. So despite all the stories that have been out there, we've been very supportive of Musk buying Twitter. We like the fact that Kanye West is buying Parler. Because if you really look at it, there's only been two companies that have been standing in the breach for this past year as the only possible insurance policy that the American citizens' jury has, and that is Truth Social and the other company, Rumble, where we are basically building an entire parallel ecosystem that cannot be canceled by the Amazons of the world and these other Big Tech companies like we saw happen to Parler.

I think it's absolutely necessary to have free speech in this country so that the American people can actually express their political views, and they can't be censored through tricky algorithms or shadow-banning. And I think that's why you've seen Truth Social has rocketed up, you've seen nearly every center-right conservative is now using Rumble. This is why: Because people are attracted to a free and open internet.