Video platform Rumble set to go public on stock market, expand video and cloud services

Rumble begins trading under the ticker 'RUM' on Monday

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski joins 'Mornings with Maria' as his company goes public to discuss competitors, Big Tech and what his video platform offers.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski is enthusiastic about his company's future as its fast-paced expansion continues.

The video and cloud service platform is set to go public on the stock market Monday after a successful SPAC vote and will begin trading under the "RUM" ticker on Monday.

"I think we were one of the most successful SPACs for 2022," Pavlovski told FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, Monday, in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria." 

Rumble logo on smartphone

The Rumble video platform logo on a smartphone. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We raised approximately $400 million and one of the main things that we're going to be doing with the proceeds is going and really acquiring a lot of content into the platform," he added.

Pavlovski said many creators are reaching out to him to have their content added to the fast-growing platform amid its ongoing expansion.

Rumble CEO on Musk Twitter buyout

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski discusses Elon Musk's Twitter buyout during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" on May 13, 2022. (Fox News)

"My phone has been ringing off the hook. We have rappers calling, we have a lot of people calling, people from all different areas of content calling us right now. We're very, very excited to start onboarding new people onto the platform soon," he said.

Pavlovski said the video platform has a "good hold" on politics, but is looking to branch out into music, gaming and more.

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes discusses Truth Social, Big Tech's handling of free speech, the impact of an Elon Musk Twitter takeover on Trump's social media platform, and migrating to the Rumble cloud. video

Trump's platform Truth Social migrates to Rumble cloud

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes discusses Truth Social, Big Tech's handling of free speech, the impact of an Elon Musk Twitter takeover on Trump's social media platform, and migrating to the Rumble cloud.

He added that expanding into cloud services also provides the company with opportunities to scale.

"Think state governments, think universities, religious institutions… we think that, on the cloud side, there's an enormous opportunity for us to really enter that market and to grab a good foothold."

Last month, former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform announced it would utilize Rumble's advertising services as Pavlovski maintained the existence of free speech communities in social media spaces.