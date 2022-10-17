Parler CEO talks Kanye West acquisition, says conservative app ‘needs Ye in many ways’

In a FOX Business exclusive interview Monday, Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer - who runs the parent company of free-speech platform Parler - confirmed rapper and fashion mogul Ye West, formerly known as Kanye, will acquire the company.

"Parler needs Ye in many ways, because Parler needs this brand to expand," Farmer told FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." "And I think Ye is very interested in expanding his social media presence."

According to the current CEO, West’s suspension from social sites including Instagram and Twitter is what motivated conversations about the acquisition.

"Free speech is something that we all must strive towards. He's very excited about this," Farmer told host Maria Bartiromo. "The deal came together in short order, and we are very excited about the potential that he can bring to the platform in terms of the growth profile of the marketing operation of this platform, which he's going to bring to it."

Though the deal's terms and Parler’s price tag remains undisclosed, Farmer noted the company’s operation will remain the same under new management, and that Parlement Technologies will continue to provide hosting and engineering services for Parler. The agreement is expected to close during Q4 of this year.

"It's a very good, very fair deal for both sides, and I think that this is a very optimal strategy to help grow Parler's presence in the future," Farmer said.

The CEO also responded to West’s anti-Semitic remarks made on Twitter last week, which ultimately resulted in his suspension from the platform.

West first faced political fallout this month for appearing at a fashion show alongside conservative commentator and Farmer's wife, Candace Owens. Both were sporting "White Lives Matter" shirts, leading to criticism.

The fashion designer then posted a screenshot of a text he had sent to another rapper, Diddy, who had criticized his shirt.

"This ain’t a game," Ye’s text read. "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

Shortly after, West tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

"The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News Digital last week.

Kanye was subsequently locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for several days. JPMorgan Chase also dropped his fashion brand, Yeezy, according to Owens, though the bank did not specify a reason for severing ties with the mogul.



"As far as I could understand, it was an incorrect reference to Def Con, obviously worded very badly, and I think that that was, as he said yesterday, a mistake," Farmer told Bartiromo Monday. "He's obviously willing to have conversations that plenty of people want to have, and I think he's trying to engage in the free speech environment."

"Specific comments about his personal opinions, I obviously can't comment because I'm not him," the CEO continued. "But I would like to say that he's now in a place where he's fallen victim to the cancelation narrative. Whether or not what he said offended some people, of course, is up for conversation - but in other words, the only cure for the wrong ideas is more ideas. It's more speech, not less speech."



In a press release Monday morning, West expanded on taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West stated.

Farmer claimed the excitement and engagement West plans to bring to Parler will allow it to one day dominate the highly competitive tech sector, and "beat Amazon."

"If you would like a home for your value system, here it is. I think that this is the start," Farmer said. "And woke corporations, be afraid, because we're coming for you, and we're excited about that."

