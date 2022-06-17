Truth Social CEO on Gov. Newsom joining Trump app: ‘We’re happy to have him’

Trump Media & Technology and Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes expressed excitement Friday after Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he joined the social media platform created by the former president.

"I just joined Trump’s Truth Social," Gov. Newsom tweeted Thursday. "Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get… interesting."

On "Varney & Co.," Nunes explained how Truth Social was designed to be an "open platform" regardless of political affiliation.

"For us to have a prominent Democrat like Gov. Newsom, I don't agree with him on anything, those are my politics, but in terms of running this company, we're happy to have him," Nunes told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

"The reason that we were created is very simple. It's because President Trump, on down to anybody who was center-right that disagreed on these other social media platforms, were banned or kicked off," Nunes noted. "And that's why President Trump started the company."

"It's why I left [Congress] to go run the company, is to give the American people their voice back. And that includes Democrats," the CEO continued.

Former President Trump has 3.3 million followers on Truth Social, according to Nunes, compared to his previous 79 million followers on Twitter before being permanently suspended. Nunes touted the numbers as evidence the platform is free from fake accounts.

"I think the best thing about our platform is we don't have very many bots or spam," Nunes pointed out. "We do everything we can to keep it very, very clean."

Nunes previously told FOX Business that Truth Social is "uncancellable" and immune to "tech tyrants."

"People just didn't expect us to be able to, in just a few short months, to get out of beta testing and fully launch on the Apple App Store," Nunes said on "Mornings with Maria" in April. "We are uncancellable by Big Tech. We are not relying on any tech tyrants and really running on the Rumble Cloud like we are. This is the future of taking on woke companies."