Fiorina: Big Tech has more power than ever before

Former HP CEO and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina on Thursday said President Trump's proposal to issue an executive order to revisit a federal law after Twitter fact-checked one of his tweets would be "an abuse of power."

A draft of the order obtained by Reuters would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to examine the editorial behavior of social media companies and make a determination as to whether that behavior warrants the forfeiture of Section 230 protections, which prevent social media sites from being held liable for what their users post online.

"I think power concentrated is power abused," Fiorina said Thursday on FOX Business' "Cavuto Coast to Coast," "whether it's in business or government, and we now have too much power concentrated in the hands of these very few, very powerful technology companies: Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter among them."

Fiorina said she has been calling for some kind of regulation or action against social media companies to "disperse" some of the power they hold.

"On the other hand, it is also true that the internet has been an economic engine," Fiorina said. "It's why Republicans have historically always avoided regulation of any kind. However, if we're going to take the step of saying there's too much power concentrated in the hands of these too few, very large technology companies, that must be a very thoughtful, very careful, bipartisan approach."

Fiorina added that any U.S. president would be demonstrating "an abuse of power" by "firing off an executive order in less than 24 hours after he got mad about something that was directed at him." She said it would be an abuse of power in the executive branch, as well.

"Let's be clear," Fiorina said. "There's a ton of stuff that's outrageous that's on social media. There are many things by left and right -- by all kinds of people -- that are out there on these social media platforms that are untrue, that are harmful, that are illegal. All of that stuff goes on all the time."

She concluded that while social media has its problems, issuing an executive order ai a "knee-jerk reaction," saying, "That's not how America works."

