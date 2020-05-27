Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg: Government censorship of social media isn't the 'right reflex'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed concern about possible Trump administration regulations on social media companies over their alleged censorship of conservative voices during an interview airing Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing.”

Continue Reading Below

President Trump will sign an executive order related to social media platforms on Thursday, one day after he accused Twitter, Facebook and other industry leaders of attempting to “totally silence conservative voices.” While the substance of the order has yet to be revealed, Zuckerberg told Fox News anchor Dana Perino that government action against platforms for alleged censorship could have a contradictory effect.

ZUCKERBERG REACTS TO TRUMP, TWITTER FACT-CHECK DISPUTE

“I'd have to understand what they actually would intend to do,” Zuckerberg said. “But in general, I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they're worried about censorship doesn't exactly strike me as the right reflex.”

Trump has accused prominent social media companies and tech firms, including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned Google, of exhibiting bias against conservative viewpoints. The president renewed his criticism of the industry on Wednesday after Twitter added fact-check notations to two of his tweets.

TESLA'S NEXT US FACTORY COULD BE IN ONE OF THESE STATES

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 229.14 -3.06 -1.32% TWTR n.a. 33.07 -0.94 -2.76%

In a series of scathing tweets, Trump said his administration could “strongly regulate” social media companies, or even “close them down,” if they continued to suppress conservative voices. The companies have long denied that they are biased against any viewpoint.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Zuckerberg told Perino that Facebook has a “different policy” for fact-checking posts from politicians. The Facebook founder argued that privately held companies should avoid policing political content on their platforms.

Perino’s full interview with Zuckerberg will air on “The Daily Briefing” on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS