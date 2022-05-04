Trump’s Truth Social supports Elon Musk taking on ‘tech tyrants': CEO Devin Nunes

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump is reportedly in full support of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, according to Trump’s Truth Social head.

"Donald Trump wanted to make sure that the American people got their voice back and that the internet was open," Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes said on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

"So people like Elon Musk doing what he's doing, we're definitely in favor of it," Nunes continued. "That's why we encouraged Elon Musk to buy it, because someone has to continue to take on these tech tyrants."

As Musk’s transition into Twitter’s lead role gets underway, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Tesla founder and CEO teased the Big Tech giant’s market return to potential investors.

Reacting to the news, Nunes expressed that Musk will create a "different" Twitter.

"We're all for it," he assured. "President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment."



Nunes claimed within one week of Trump's free-speech platform Truth Social's release, some content creators have gained more followers on Trump’s platform than Instagram.

"What we’re focused on is: Where are the users in this country?" the CEO noted. "We're trying to take the best of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, put it into our platform, with the key being that we can't be canceled because we built this without using any Big Tech."

Truth Social, Nunes pointed out, is looking forward to its desktop app debut by the end of May and any future market competition.

"[It’s] going to be very exciting because we already have a growing, vibrant community," Nunes said.