Trump claims Microsoft, other TikTok suitors agreed to 'big payment' to US Treasury

President Trump claimed on Wednesday that Microsoft and other companies interested in buying TikTok's U.S. business have agreed to a "big payment" to the U.S. Treasury should they finalize a deal.

"But if you buy [TikTok], the United States, which is making it possible to buy, because without us they can't do anything, should be compensated," Trump told "Fox & Friends." "Properly compensated with a very big payment. So that money would go into the Treasury of the United States. And by the way, Microsoft, which is looking at it, and others, they all agreed to that."

Trump gave his verbal approval to a potential deal between TikTok and an American company like Microsoft on Monday, but said TikTok had until Sept. 15 to close such a deal or face a U.S. ban.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow downplayed Trump's Monday statement that a "large percentage" of a TikTok sale should go into the U.S. Treasury.

"I don’t know if that’s a key stipulation. .... A lot of options here," Kudlow told "Varney & Co." on Tuesday. "Not sure it’s a specific concept that will be followed through."

FOX Business' inquiry to Microsoft was not immediately returned.

