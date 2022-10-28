Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'

Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands."

Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter executives Thursday, including CEO Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust and safety.

The Washington Post reported that Gadde was the executive who led the team responsible for banning Trump from Twitter after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better," Trump wrote on his rival social network Truth Social.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday evening and took the company private. In a tweet, the self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" said he will be "digging in" to allegations that Twitter has been shadow-banning accounts – a term that means deliberately and secretly making a user's content undiscoverable to everyone else.

Twitter has denied accusations that it shadow-bans accounts or otherwise censors conservative points of view.

In April, Musk said that he believes free speech is "the bedrock of a functioning democracy" and that Twitter is "the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

When it comes to permanent bans on Twitter, Musk has said that he believes they should be "extremely rare" and primarily reserved for spam or fake accounts.

The billionaire has previously said he intends to reverse the permanent ban that was placed on former President Trump. However, Trump told FOX Business' Stuart Varney earlier this year that he has no plans to rejoin Twitter. Instead, he said he would remain focused on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

