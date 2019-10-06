Here are five top-rated ticketing apps for concerts

If you love live music and going to concerts, it’s probably worth your while to download a ticketing app.

Continue Reading Below

Buying tickets online can save you money -- and some apps will even let you know when your favorite artists are coming to town, so you can get tickets early.

Some ticketing apps will even let you sell your tickets, see the view from your seat or listen to artists’ music before you buy a ticket.

To see which ones those are, here are five top-rated ticketing apps, based on their iTunes rankings and number of reviews.

StubHub: 4.8 stars

StubHub is one of the most well-known ticketing apps and has a 4.8-star rating with 1,007,584 reviews on the iTunes app store as of Saturday night -- with a ranking in iTunes’ entertainment app list of 26th place. The app isn’t just for concerts -- it sells tickets for professional sporting matches and other events.

It also lets you see the view from your seat, listen to iTunes previews of artists’ music or sell your tickets if you decide you can’t make it to the event, according to the app’s Apple page. Even website Top Ten Reviews deemed StubHub the best overall ticketing app for concertgoers.

SeatGeek: 4.8 stars

Like StubHub, SeatGeek lets users buy and sell tickets for concerts, as well as sporting events, festivals and shows. According to the app’s page on the iTunes app store, SeatGeek also makes recommendations specific to the user and allows customers to give tickets to their friends for free.

The app got a 4.8-star rating with 70,253 reviews on Apple as of Saturday night and was ranked at 27th place on iTunes’ “Entertainment” list.

TickPick: 4.8 stars

The TickPick app promises no hidden fees, according to its iTunes app store page. The app has many of the same features as the other apps, including selling tickets for events other than concerts and letting users see the view from their seats for sporting events.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The app had a 4.8-star rating with 68,550 reviews on Apple as of Saturday night. It ranked 93 overall in Apple’s “Entertainment” list.

Ticketmaster: 4.7 stars

Though the Ticketmaster app only has a 4.7-star rating on the iTunes app store, it is ranked in sixth place overall on Apple’s “Entertainment” app list and has had 1,183,860 reviews on Apple as of Saturday night.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Aside from letting people buy and sell tickets to concerts, it also boasts being the “Official ticketing partner of the NFL, NBA, NHL and USTA,” according to its app page.

Bandsintown Concerts: 4.7 stars

Bandsintown Concerts is an app specifically designed for live music, according to its description on Apple. The app helps users find concerts for music they’re interested -- based on their habits on Apple Music or Spotify -- and helps them find new artists as well.

The app has a 4.7-star rating on the iTunes app store, with 24,524 reviews as of Saturday night and is ranked at 14th place in Apple’s “Music” app category.