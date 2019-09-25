Top-rated smart home bathroom gadgets for posh living

Bathrooms are meant to be a safe haven for all your grooming needs, which is especially true when it comes to your home bathroom.

But if you like to enjoy spa-like and tech-forward experiences, implementing smart bathroom gadgets might be able to improve your shower time.

The smart home bathroom market is still relatively new, but as advancements in the technology industry continue to push the boundaries of what was once normal, nearly every appliance is seeing an upgrade.

According to a report by Market Watch, the smart bathroom market is projected to grow to $10.93 billion by 2023.

FOX Business identified five key categories in this posh market and identified some of its top-rated gadgets online. To ensure the validity of the ratings, each listed item was put through review analyzer Fakespot.

Smart toiletry

Let’s be real, everyone uses the bathroom, and a cold toilet seat is never a pleasant experience. Smart toilets and remotely operated toilet seats guarantee to make that an inconvenience of the past with their built-in heating, bidet water temperature settings and air drying features.

<strong>Bio Bidet Ultimate BB-600 Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat</strong> Fakespot rating: A

<strong>Toto MS920CEMFG#01 Washlet with Integrated Toilet G400</strong> Fakespot rating: A

<strong>UFFU Smart Bidet Seat</strong> Fakespot rating: B

Smart showering

Getting clean after a long day of hard work is always a relief. That comfort can be taken further with a smart shower head or controller that offers customized water pressure, temperature, rain settings and more.

<strong>BOHARERS Bathroom 10” Rainfall Shower Head & Hand Spray Wall Mount</strong> Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Depras Luxury Smart Shower System with Temperature Display</strong> Fakespot Rating: B

<strong>Moen TS3302TB U Shower Smart Home Connected Bathroom Controller</strong> Fakespot Rating: C

Waterproof speakers

Whether you like to sing in the shower or enjoy listening to music when you tidy your bathroom, a waterproof speaker makes time fly by. Most speakers utilize Bluetooth technology, so you can stream audio from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV.

<strong>Altec Lansing Baby Boom Portable Bluetooth Speaker</strong> Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker </strong>Fakespot Rating: B

<strong>JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker</strong> Fakespot Rating: A

Smart body scales

For those who are interested in keeping track of their weight, smart body scales have upgraded the process. When you step on one of these, you can get more detailed reports on your health like fat percentage and heart rate.

<strong>EatSmart Precision GetFit Digital Body Fat Scale</strong> Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Garmin Index Smart Scale</strong> Fakespot Rating: A

Smart mirrors

Even mirrors have received an update for anyone who thinks looking at their own reflection isn’t enough. These innovated smart mirrors boast a load of features like defogging, beauty backlighting, enhanced magnification, app support and touch or motion sensors.

<strong>BATH KNOT Bathroom Smart Backlit Lighted Mirror with Defogger and Touch Dimming Switch</strong> Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Fancii LED Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror with 10x Magnifying</strong> Fakespot Rating: B

<strong>HAUSCHEN LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with Touch Sensor </strong>Fakespot Rating: B

