The world’s first flying car is about to take flight

Traffic jams could become a thing of the past, with the latest advent of a car – 10 years in the making – that doubles as an airplane.

The Switchblade, the world’s first flying sports car, will officially be unveiled this week during the AirVenture airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Although the three-wheeled vehicle is technically classified as a motorcycle under federal statute, Sam Bousfield, the inventor of the Switchblade, touted its speed capabilities both on and off the ground.

According to Bousfield, the founder of Samson Sky, the Switchblade can reach more than 190 mph in the air, with an average cruise speed of 160 mph. On the ground, it can reach more than 100 mph.

“This is high performance,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on Tuesday.

Bousfield will test the vehicle’s air capabilities within the next few months. While there’s no finalized date yet for the car to be available to the public, consumers can join a waitlist. There’s no immediate fee to join the list, until the Switchblade’s first public flight, when consumers will need to pay $2,000 in order to maintain their spot.

The target price of the Switchblade, once it goes to market, will be around $140,000, Bousfield said.

“This allows people to enhance their lifestyle, so that their reach everyday can be further, faster, and get more done,” he said.