Elon Musk provides update on Tesla Roadster timeline

Elon Musk on early Wednesday offered an updated timeline for when the new Tesla Roadster will be rolled out.

The chief executive said Tesla has its sights set on 2025 for launching the updated version of the first-ever car that the electric vehicle maker offered.

Those shipments, Musk said, would follow Tesla finishing up its production design for the model and holding a reveal for it at the end of the year. He said the sports car "has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time."

"Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster," the billionaire said on X. "There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car."

The new Roadster, which Musk described as a "Tesla/SpaceX collab," has experienced delays in its launch due to supply chain issues and other setbacks in the years since the Tesla CEO first said the company would make it.

Musk said Wednesday the sports car will hit "0-60mph < 1 sec" and that "is the least interesting part." Reserving one of the new Roadsters currently requires a $50,000 payment, according to Tesla’s website.

The new Roadster, once it makes its debut, will join Tesla’s existing fleet of the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Semi. The Cybertruck, Tesla’s most recent product, began rolling out late last year.

The electric vehicle maker has also been working on its next-generation vehicle platform.

Musk said on the company’s quarterly earnings call in January that Tesla foresees production for its next-gen vehicle beginning "sometime in the second half" of 2025. That, however, came with the caveat that he’s "often optimistic regarding time" and a note about it requiring "a tremendous amount of new, revolutionary manufacturing technology."