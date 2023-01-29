Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Tesla ‘spontaneously’ catches fire on California freeway, officials say

Sacramento firefighters used 6,000 gallons of water to put out flames in battery compartment of Tesla Model S

A Tesla Model S "spontaneously" burst into flames Saturday afternoon in California while driving on a freeway, officials said. 

The Tesla’s battery compartment caught fire just before 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Sacramento, Metro Fire of Sacramento said.

Fire officials said the vehicle was traveling "freeway speeds" when the sudden combustion occurred and that "nothing unusual" happened prior to the fire.

The Tesla was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the department.

destroyed Tesla Model S

Firefighters used about 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. (Metro Fire of Sacramento  / Fox News)

Firefighters used about 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames as the Tesla's battery cells continued to combust.

charred wreckage of Tesla Model S

The battery compartment of a Tesla Model S "spontaneously" caught fire on a Sacramento freeway on Saturday. (Metro Fire of Sacramento  / Fox News)

Crews also used jacks to lift the vehicle, so they could access its underside to extinguish and cool the battery.

No injuries were reported.

crews working under Tesla

Crews used jacks to lift the Tesla Model S and to extinguish and cool the battery from underneath the vehicle. (Metro Fire of Sacramento  / Fox News)

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.