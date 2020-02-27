Tesla offers Model Y customers a cheat code to get delivery quicker

Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk's purveyor of electric cars, is urging Model Y buyers to change their order preferences if they want to jump behind the wheel of the all-electric SUV more quickly.

Drivers who ordered the Model Y Performance or the Model Y Long Range AWD with a seven-seat interior can get the vehicle by March if they downsize to a standard five-seat interior, the digital outlet Electrek reported.

The change will also remove the $3,000 interior upgrade charge from their bills, the automaker wrote in an e-mail to buyers obtained by Electrek. Tesla has also confirmed March delivery for customers who chose the standard interior.

The notifications suggest current output of the five-seat configuration is outpacing demand, since the seven-seater isn't scheduled for production until next year, the outlet reported. Palo Alto, California-based Tesla has struggled with production issues in the past, though Musk says enhanced techniques now help it to deliver cars more efficiently.

The carmaker unveiled the all-electric Model Y in March 2019, hoping to tap the most popular segment of the auto market. Before its debut, Musk compared the model's specifications to the company's lower-cost sedan, the Model 3.

The Model Y Performance starts at $55,000 while the long-range model starts at $47,000. Its competitors include the all-new EQC from Mercedes-Benz and the I-Pace from Jaguar, according to the research firm LMC Automotive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.