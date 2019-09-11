Tesla Model S breaks record at famous California racetrack, Elon Musk says

The Tesla Model S is making a name for itself on the West Coast at a racetrack favored by racers and fans worldwide.

On Wednesday, the CEO of the American automotive and energy company, Elon Musk, went on Twitter to relish in the news.

The Tesla Model S, according to Musk's tweet, established a new record as the fastest four-door sedan around Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. Musk also noted in his tweet that a video of the run will be shared on Thursday.

According to Teslarati, in July, the Tesla Model 3 Performance shattered the lap record for electric vehicles at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile jewel of a road course.

This comes just before the company is set to test the sedan on Germany's track at Nürburgring.

Musk did mention, however, the company will need to thoroughly review and tune the model for safety ahead of bringing the car to the iconic track. The circuit, nestled within Western Germany, is considered one of the most challenging tracks in the world.

After Musk's announcement regarding Nürburgring, former Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg took interest. Rosberg tweeted at Musk, “give me a call if you need a decent driver to do the lap!” To which Musk replied, “Thanks for offering! Sure, that would be great.”

The Model S, with a top speed of 163 mph and an acceleration from zero to 60 in 2.4 seconds, was built for “speed and endurance- with incredible aerodynamics, ludicrous performance and uncompressed aesthetics,” according to Tesla.

Tesla has not responded to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.