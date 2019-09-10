From American muscle to German engineering, 8 cars electrifying the Frankfurt Auto Show

Some of the most innovative designs from the world's best known automakers -- many of them with electric power plants -- are on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show this week in Germany.

If you're not going to make it, don't worry. You can check out the early highights below.

MERCEDES VISION EQS :

This is Mercedes' big new offering in the electric car market. The Vision EQS goes from zero to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, sits close to the ground and has a range of more than 400 miles, says Top Gear.

A Vision EQS from Mercedes is displayed at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

PORSCHE TAYCAN :

Porsche's first all-electric vehicle has been highly anticipated by the industry: The Taycan has all the automaker's usual cool, along with acceleration from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds. It has a range of up to 257 miles, according to Auto Express.

The Porsche Taycan, the first all-electric car from the German company, is present during a world premier event at the airport Neuhardenberg, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of Berlin, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

VOLKSWAGEN ID.3

The Volkswagen ID.3 features a 204-horsepower engine, three different batteries and a range of up to 342 miles along with the retooled VW logo.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 is displayed at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

LAND ROVER DEFENDER :

Gone for more than two decades from America, according to USA Today, the Land Rover Defender is back in a sleeker style. With features like a side-hinged rear door, the popular vehicle offers a 6-cylinder, 3-liter engine with 400 horsepower.

The successor of the 'Defender' by car manufacturer Land Rover is displayed at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

LAMBORGHINI SIAN :

This is the first hybrid Lamborghini ever. It has an electric motor (that moves as a result of a supercapacitor) but also a V12 engine and, together, they deliver 819 hp.

From left, a Lamborghini Urus, a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 and a Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder are displayed at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 10,2019. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)

