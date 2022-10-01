Tesla's Elon Musk shows off humanoid robot 'Optimus' prototype with expected $20K pricetag

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday showed off a humanoid robot prototype dubbed "Optimus," saying he hopes to make millions of the machines and sell to consumers with a $20,000 price tag.

Musk had the robot walk on stage and wave at the crowd but withheld it from doing more complicated tasks because he "didn’t want it to fall on its face."

A video of the robot showed that it could handle more complicated tasks like carrying boxes and placing a metal bar into what appeared to be a factory machine.

But onlookers were apparently underwhelmed by the machine Musk suggested would be "mind-blowing."

"None of this is cutting edge," tweeted robotics expert Cynthia Yeung. "Hire some PhDs and go to some robotics conferences @Tesla."

AI researcher Filip Piekniewski, was also unimpressed and tweeted the exhibit was "next level cringeworthy" and a "complete and utter scam."

The AI researcher added that it would be "good to test falling, as this thing will be falling a lot."

Musk attempted to temper expectations and told onlookers "There's still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus."

"I think Optimus is going to be incredible in five or 10 years," he added.

Musk said the main problem with the humanoid robot is that it is "missing a brain" and is unable to problem-solve on its own.

Despite its current shortcomings Musk hopes to have the robot hit the market in three to five years and said when ready it will be "an extremely capable" machine.

The robot’s appeal in intended to help streamline factory work and potentially fill roles human employees find less desirable.

But the production of the humanoids will apparently deviate from Tesla’s original mission to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy."

"Optimus is not directly in line with accelerating sustainable energy," Musk said according to Reuters. "I think the mission does somewhat broaden with the advent of Optimus to - you know, I don't know: making the future awesome."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.