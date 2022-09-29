Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk claims Cybertruck can float ahead of Tesla AI day

Stainless steel pickup is somewhat seaworthy

Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives reacts to Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Rivian to deliver electric commercial vans to Europe on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Dan Ives: Tesla still owns the EV world, everyone else is paying rent

The Tesla Cybertruck is almost ready to set sail … apparently.

Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that Teslas upcoming electric pickup will be somewhat seaworthy.

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy," Musk wrote.

He had made a similar claim about the vehicle in 2020 and had also said the same thing about the Tesla Model S in 2016.

Tesla Cybertruck Texas

Elon Musk says the Cybertruck can be used as a boat over short distances. (Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We *def* don't recommended this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation," he tweeted about the Model S.

He did not elaborate on how the Cybertruck would propel itself, but did offer a reason why he was interested in the capability.

"Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel," Musk explained.

starbase map

A trip from Brownsville to South Padre Island requires an indirect route around a channel. (Google Earth)

Starbase is the main headquarters of the SpaceX rocket company Musk also leads, which is located in Brownsville, Texas, and is separated from South Padre Island by a channel that does not have a bridge and takes around an hour to drive around.

Musk did not elaborate on why he would need to make such a trip, but South Padre Island is a nightlife and entertainment destination that has a marijuana shop called the Starbase Dispensary.

Starbase

The SpaceX Starbase is located on the Texas waterfront near South Padre Island. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Prior to the Cybertruck revelation, Musk had been tweeting about how the SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system can work in hurricane-force winds, even when mounted to a ship.

Musk's comments come ahead of Tesla's AI (artificial intelligence) Day on Friday, which is expected to feature updates on several products, including the Optimus humanoid robot and the company's full self-driving system.