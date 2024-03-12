Tesla Autopilot, similar automated driving systems rated 'poor' by safety group

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rolled out a new safety rating system for partial automated driving systems, and the first tests did not go well for Tesla – or nearly any of the electric vehicle giant's rivals.

Under the system, the IIHS assigns the systems a rating of good, acceptable, marginal or poor based on its safeguards, and none of the automated systems landed an overall rating of "good."

Of the 14 systems rated, 11 were found to be "poor," including Tesla's Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving version, which is in beta testing, along with Nissan's ProPILOT Assist 2.0, Mercedes-Benz's Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist, Ford's BlueCruise and BMW's Active Driving Assistant.

The only system that performed worse than Tesla's, according to the findings, was Volvo's Pilot Assist.

But the three remaining systems did not receive glowing reviews from the IIHS, either.

The top system was Lexus' Teammate with Advanced Drive, which was deemed an overall rating of "acceptable." The No. 2 spot went to General Motors' Super Cruise, and Nissan's ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link came in third – both systems received ratings of "marginal" from the IIHS.

"Some drivers may feel that partial automation makes long drives easier, but there is little evidence it makes driving safer," IHHS President David Harkey said. "As many high-profile crashes have illustrated, it can introduce new risks when systems lack the appropriate safeguards."

Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, have said that a Tesla operating with Autopilot engaged is about 10 times safer than the U.S. average and five times safer than a Tesla without the technology enabled. Federal regulators are investigating nearly 1,000 accidents in which Tesla's Autopilot was in use.

The IHHS reported that it expects manufacturers will continue to improve their systems' safety features, and noted that the two Tesla systems it tested used software that preceded the company's latest software update from December.

Tesla, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, BMW, Volvo and General Motors did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the findings.

Reuters contributed to this report.