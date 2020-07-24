Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Congress

Tech CEO hearing may be postponed

Monday is also the day of the memorial service for late Rep. John Lewis

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Next week's scheduled hearing on Capitol Hill that was to bring together the CEOs of major technology companies may not happen.

Continue Reading Below

House antitrust subcommittee was going to quiz Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai on Monday July 27.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Monday is also the day of the memorial service for late Rep. John Lewis.

A source familiar with the situation tells FOX Business “likely this hearing is not happening.”

MICROSOFT'S SMITH TALKED WITH HOUSE ANTITRUST COMMITTEE: REPORT

It was reported this week by The Information, that Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer of Microsoft, was interviewed by the committee via videoconference.

The Microsoft executive discussed his company’s concerns about how Apple operates its App Store.

APPLE DEFENDS APP STORE AHEAD OF HOUSE HEARING

Dow Jones reported Apple's App Store has come under fire from developers, customers and lawmakers because it takes a 30 percent cut of sales and has rules shaping the way developers' market and price apps.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple has defended how the App Store operates.