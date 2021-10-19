Target adds more Apple shop-in-shop locations ahead of holiday season

Target said Tuesday that it will double the number of Apple pop-up locations at some U.S. stores as it looks to capitalize on the critical holiday shopping season.

The big-box retailer said a total of 36 stores would feature "Apple at Target Shop-in-Shop Experiences," up from the 17 locations already in operation. Target said the pop-ups are staffed with "Apple-trained Target tech consultants."

"The strength of our assortment of national and owned brands, the expertise of our team members and the incredible value we offer make Target an unmatched destination for electronics and accessories," Target senior vice president Nikhil Nayar said. "With the expanded Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, we’re elevating this even further."

MUSK TROLLS BEZOS AS NET WORTH GROWS

Target began rolling out the partnership at store locations last February. The pop-ups feature displays for Apple’s core products, which are also available on Target’s website. The new shop-in-shop locations are located throughout Florida, Texas and Minnesota.

Target shares were flat in trading Tuesday. Apple shares were up about 1%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The expansion was announced just one day after Apple revealed the latest versions of its MacBook Pro laptop series, AirPod wireless headphones and HomePod mini speakers.