Lawsuit blocking T-Mobile-Sprint merger reportedly being prepared by group of US state AGs

A group of U.S. state attorneys general is reportedly expected to file a lawsuit to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

Shares for T-Mobile and Sprint plummeted Tuesday shortly after Reuters reported that at least 10 U.S. state attorneys general are preparing to file a lawsuit to stop the two firms from merging. The report, citing sources, stated that New York’s state attorney general will take charge of the lawsuit.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg S SPRINT CORP. 6.55 -0.44 -6.31% TMUS T-MOBILE US INC 74.85 -1.82 -2.37%

New York's attorney general's office said it will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

FOX Business reported Monday that the Department of Justice antitrust chief Makan Delrahim and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai met Friday to discuss the proposed multibillion-dollar deal. People with direct knowledge of the government’s activities say a final government decision on the merger could come as early as this week.

Robert McDowell, T-Mobile’s outside counsel and former commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, told Fox Business in May that he was confident the $26 billion deal would move forward with federal approval.

"The DOJ will give this a green light," McDowell claimed.

The proposed merger would bring the number of major wireless carriers in the nation from four down to three.

Fox Business' Lydia Moynihan and Charles Gasparino contributed to this report.