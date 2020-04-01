T-Mobile keeping up with coronavirus connectivity demands, CEO says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

T-Mobile is doing its part to keep America connected while millions of people hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're operating right now with no material increase in network congestion, even though people are using it more than ever before," new T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday.

Sievert's comments come as the mobile carrier on Wednesday formally completed its merger with Sprint after a clearing a number of legal hurdles, including approval by the Justice Department. Sievert exited his role as COO and will replace John Legere as CEO on May 1.

With many cities ordering nonessential businesses to work from home, Sievert said the company only has 25 percent of its stores open. However, it's not disrupting business.

"People are realizing right now that what we do is more important than ever. And so we're there for them," he said.

Seibert said during the coronavirus T-Mobile is providing unlimited smartphone data to its customers.

“We’ve taken every customer who had a data bucket to unlimited and eliminated data caps and given every customer an extra 20 gigs of hotspot service where you can use your smartphone to connect your laptop in case they need it,” he said.

Sievert said it is are also offering the lowest prices in its history and pledged to work with individual customers if they have payment troubles.

"We just cut the lowest prices in our history -- in half-- and launched $15 and $25 offers with talk, text and a mainstream amount of data,” he said. “So we're doing what we can.”