T-Mobile breach affecting 37 million customers

T-Mobile has been hit by another network breach, affecting 37 million customers.

According to a regulatory filing the wireless carrier revealed on Thursday that its network was breached in late November and it was discovered on Jan. 5.

The stolen data included addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

The theft did not include passwords, PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

T-Mobile supplied FOX Business with the following statement.

"As soon as our teams identified the issue, we shut it down within 24 hours. Our systems and policies prevented the most sensitive types of customer information from being accessed, and as a result, customer accounts and finances should not be put at risk directly by this event. There is also no evidence that the bad actor breached or compromised T-Mobile’s network or systems."

T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies.

The wireless carrier has had prior security breaches.

In July, it agreed to pay $350 million to customers who filed a class action lawsuit after the company disclosed in August 2021. Personal data, including Social Security numbers and driver's license info of nearly 80 million U.S. residents, were affected.

Prior to the August 2021 intrusion, the company disclosed breaches in January 2021, November 2019 and August 2018 in which customer information was accessed.

