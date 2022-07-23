Expand / Collapse search
T-Mobile

T-Mobile settles suit over massive hacking for $350M

Among the data affected by the hack were customer social security numbers, addresses, birthdates and driver's licenses

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 22

T-Mobile US has settled litigation over a cyberattack last year that compromised information belonging to an estimated 76.6 million people.

The telecom company agreed on Friday to pay $350 million and spend an additional $150 million to upgrade data security. 

The preliminary settlement filed in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, requires a judge's approval.

T-Mobile illustration on a phone

T-Mobile logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo. ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

T-Mobile disclosed the breach last August. At first, 47 million current, former and prospective customers were thought to be affected.

The number was raised past 50 million, and T-Mobile said in November its investigation uncovered an additional 26 million people whose personal information was accessed.

Outood T-Mobile logo

Signage for a T-Mobile store in San Francisco, California,. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

T-Mobile denied wrongdoing, specifically, including accusations it had inadequate data security.

The company has said the information included names, addresses, birthdates, driver's license data and Social Security numbers.

Friday's settlement covered nationwide litigation combining at least 44 proposed class-action lawsuits.

T-Mobile store sign

A T-Mobile store in Herald Square in New York.  ( (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) / AP Newsroom)

Class members may receive cash payments of $25, or $100 in California, and some could receive up to $25,000 to cover out-of-pocket losses, settlement papers show. 

They will also receive two years of identity theft protection.

John Binns, a 21-year-old American who had moved to Turkey a few years earlier, took responsibility for the hacking, The Wall Street Journal reported last August.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TMUS T-MOBILE US INC. 132.48 -0.71 -0.53%

The impact of the settlement to the company's bottom line is approximately a $400 million pre-tax charge in this year's second quarter. T-Mobile said it contemplated the charge and $150 million of spending in prior financial guidance. 

The settlement could be approved by December.

Reuters contributed to this report.