T-Mobile

T-Mobile to launch nationwide 5G network ahead of Christmas

The move comes as details of a $26 million merger between T-Mobile and Sprint are being worked out.

By FOXBusiness
T-Mobile has a Christmas gift in store.

The phone carrier announced it will launch its 5G network nationwide Dec. 6, which will cover 200 million people in more than 5,000 cities. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition will be its first two phones on the network.

The company did not reveal pricing for the 5G-capable devices but said on a call that its existing plans will be able to access 5G at no extra cost to customers.

TMUST-MOBILE US INC81.75-0.11-0.13%

The new network uses a low-band spectrum built on top of T-Mobile's 4G LTE grid that will allow much greater coverage and speeds than standard 4G.

The carrier previously launched 5G in six cities using a millimeter-wave spectrum, a high-frequency technology that is currently used by Verizon and AT&T for their 5G networks. But the new Samsung and OnePlus phones will only work on low-band until more devices that can connect to 5G are unveiled in 2020.

The move to 5G comes as details of a highly anticipated $26 million merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless brands, are being worked out.

The Federal Communications Commission approved the merger in October as long as the companies meet certain conditions.

T-Mobile's stock is up 17 percent on the year.

