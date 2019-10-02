Expand / Collapse search
Florida joins 6 other states in DOJ deal for Sprint, T-Mobile merger

T-Mobile-Sprint approach state AGs to start settlement talks: Gasparino

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino discusses the potential T-Mobile-Sprint deal and President Trump’s attack against the Federal Reserve.

Can you hear me now? The U.S. Department of Justice can.

Florida is the latest state to tell the DOJ they’re in favor of a $26 billion Sprint-T-Mobile merger. It signed on to a consent agreement the federal government reached with the two phone companies that would push the merger forward, per a Wednesday court filing.

The deal is conditional: Sprint and T-Mobile, the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless companies, must agree to divest Sprint’s prepaid businesses to satellite television firm Dish.

The two sides have already settled, according to Reuters, and the Federal Communications Commission indicated it plans to approve the merger and has formally started the process.

Not everyone is on board with the deal: 17 states and Washington, D.C. filed a lawsuit to stop it, saying it could lead to high costs for consumers. A trial is set for December.

President Trump gave the green light on the deal in July. Yet, he raised concerns about another merger involving a telecom when AT&T sought to merge with Time Warner. Trump said that deal was anti-competitive, but ultimately it was allowed.

