Florida joins 6 other states in DOJ deal for Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Can you hear me now? The U.S. Department of Justice can.

Continue Reading Below

Florida is the latest state to tell the DOJ they’re in favor of a $26 billion Sprint-T-Mobile merger. It signed on to a consent agreement the federal government reached with the two phone companies that would push the merger forward, per a Wednesday court filing.

Stocks in this Article S SPRINT CORP. $5.98 -0.18 (-2.92%)

The deal is conditional: Sprint and T-Mobile, the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless companies, must agree to divest Sprint’s prepaid businesses to satellite television firm Dish.

The two sides have already settled, according to Reuters, and the Federal Communications Commission indicated it plans to approve the merger and has formally started the process.

Stocks in this Article TMUS T-MOBILE US INC $76.41 -1.79 (-2.29%)

Not everyone is on board with the deal: 17 states and Washington, D.C. filed a lawsuit to stop it, saying it could lead to high costs for consumers. A trial is set for December.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

President Trump gave the green light on the deal in July. Yet, he raised concerns about another merger involving a telecom when AT&T sought to merge with Time Warner. Trump said that deal was anti-competitive, but ultimately it was allowed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO