Country singer: Streaming concerts beyond coronavirus 'very important part of entertainment'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Actor and country music singer John Schneider, known for his role as "Bo Duke" on "The Dukes of Hazzard," said virtual concerts are a great way to connect with fans one-on-one during the coronavirus.

“Not quite as exciting as being on stage,” Schneider told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster. “However, I think from an audience perspective, it's probably the greatest thing that's happened to entertainment since Elvis.”

'CORONAVIRUS CLAUSES,' VIRTUAL TOURS BECOME NORM FOR REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY DURING PANDEMIC

Schneider had numerous hits on the US Country Billboard charts in the 1980s, including a remake of Presley’s smash “It’s Now or Never,” which peaked at No. 4 in 1981.

Several artists, including John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink and Keith Urban have performed virtually from their homes as people hunker down and practice social distancing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last month A-list artists Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim McGraw and Dave Grohl rocked out living rooms during The iHeart Living Room Concert for America on FOX hosted by Elton John.

Schneider believes virtual concerts are here to stay.

“Before this whole insanity started there was a couple of things online where we could do concerts. I would do concerts from my barn and I would do them live,” he said. “I think this is going to be a new… very important part of entertainment from now on.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS