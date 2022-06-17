Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX fires employees who criticized Elon Musk: report

SpaceX president dismisses letter criticizing Musk's infamous behaviour as 'overreaching activism'

Elon Musk’s spacecraft engineering company SpaceX has reportedly fired several employees after they filed a letter of complaint criticizing the outspoken chief executive over his perceived inappropriate behavior.

The open letter, first reported by The Verge, criticized Musk’s activity on Twitter along with recent allegations of sexual harassment levied at him.

Musk has denied the claims and later joked about them.

Elon Musk at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Elon Musk attends the Met Gala on May 2 in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / AP Newsroom)

The letter reportedly complained about issues like Musk’s "no ---hole" policy and said his actions negatively reflect on the work and values of SpaceX employees.

SpaceX staffers allegedly called his public comments "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment," and called on top leadership to rein him in.

Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, then "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter Thursday afternoon, The New York Times first reported Friday.

The exact number of terminated employees remains unknown. 

SpaceX did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ questions on the matter.

Space X

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux / AP Newsroom)

Shotwell’s email to company staff reportedly said the employees had been terminated for making other employees feel "uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views."

"We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism," she added. 

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla CEO

This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on Feb. 7, 2021.  (Mariana Suarez/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The full email published by The Verge Friday showed that Shotwell has "launched an investigation" into the letter and advised employees not to let it distract them.

"Please stay focused on the SpaceX mission, and use your time at work to do your best work. This is how we will get to Mars," she added. 