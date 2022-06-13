Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX clears FAA environmental hurdle, moves closer to routine launches of Starship rocket from Texas

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in February said the Starship could launch from Texas for less than $10 million per flight within two or three years

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 13

SpaceX is one step closer to expanding the number of launches of its largest rocket at its Texas facility. 

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said the private space company headed by Elon Musk would have to take more than 75 actions to mitigate environmental impacts from the proposed plan to launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica, Texas. 

Those measures would include actions to address impacts to fish, wildlife and plants in and around the site near the Gulf of Mexico. 

The environmental review is only one step in the FAA's approval process, the agency said. 

SpaceX Starship in Texas

Starship, which is meant to be fully and rapidly reusable, should be able to reach orbits for less than $10 million a flight within two to three years, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said. The company cleared a major Federal Aviation Administration hurdle (SpaceX)

"SpaceX also must meet FAA safety, risk, and financial responsibility requirements before a license is issued for any launch activities," it said in a press release. 

Some of the measures SpaceX would have to take include adjusting lighting at the launch site, removing debris from sensitive habitats, notifying nearby communities in advance about potential engine noise and sonic booms resulting from launches and monitoring by a qualified biologist.

SpaceX has previously said it would use the Starship for its most ambitious missions, including a potential trip to Mars. 

In February, Musk said the rocket could reach orbits for less than $10 million per flight within two or three years, a fraction of the traditional cost to launch rockets into space.

SpaceX Starship launch

This photo provided by SpaceX shows a prototype of its Mars ship, Starship, is launched on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in south Texas. Tuesday night's flight lasted barely 45 seconds, but was an important first for SpaceX's Starship. SpaceX chief Elon Musk (SpaceX via AP / AP Images)

Fox News has reached out to the company. 