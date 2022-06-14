Musk: SpaceX will have Starship rocket ready for test by next month

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced Tuesday that the company would have a Starship rocket ready to fly by July.

A Twitter user tweeted the billionaire asking when the second orbital flight would happen and whether next month was an option.

Musk, who's also the CEO of Tesla, said that the SpaceX Starship would be ready by then.

"I was in the high bay & mega bay late last night reviewing progress," he said.

Just minutes later, he replied to his own tweet.

"We will have a second Starship stack ready to fly in August and then monthly thereafter," Musk said.

SpaceX is developing a reusable prototype that stands nearly 400 feet tall.

The company tweeted that it was "one step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship" after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concluded its assessment of the rocket program.

The agency said SpaceX would be required to take more than 75 actions to mitigate environmental impacts from its proposed plan in Boca Chica, Texas.

"The actions are part of the agency’s environmental review. The environmental review must be completed along with public safety, national security, and other analyses before a decision on whether to grant a launch license can be made. The license application is still pending," it said.

"For the first time ever, there is a rocket capable of establishing permanent bases on the moon and mars," Musk tweeted in response to SpaceX.

