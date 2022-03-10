Sony's PlayStation suspending Russia software, hardware shipments

Sony has joined the growing list of companies taking action against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

GOLDMAN SACHS BECOMES FIRST WALL ST. FIRM TO EXIT RUSSIA

In a statement shared by PlayStation's Twitter account, Sony Entertainment Interactive called for peace in Ukraine and said it would be suspending all software and hardware shipments to Russia, as well as the launch of Gran Turismo 7 and the operation of its PlayStation Store in the country.

In addition, Sony Group is donating $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and international non-government organization Save the Children to support victims of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The video game giant's move comes after Xbox parent Microsoft announced last week that it would be halting all new product and service sales in Russia.

Nintendo confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday that it would also halt product shipments to Russia for the "foreseeable future" due to "considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods."

The statement comes after the company previously said the Nintendo eShop in Russia would be temporarily placed into maintenance mode after suspending the processing of payments in rubles. On Wednesday, Nintendo also said it would delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp "in light of recent world events."

In addition to Sony, Nintendo and Xbox, video game developers Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Epic Games and CD PROJEKT have all announced they will suspend sales in Russia.