Microsoft suspends new product, service sales in Russia

Microsoft is suspending all new product and service sales in Russia as the country's invasion of Ukraine continues, the company announced Friday.

The tech giant is also "stopping many aspects of our business in Russia" in compliance with sanctions from the United States, European Union and United Kingdom."

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote in a blog post Friday.

Microsoft brought in $51.7 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2022, with the U.S. accounting for $26.4 billion of total revenue, while all other countries, including Russia, accounted for $25.3 billion.

The latest move comes as the tech giant has already been helping to protect Ukraine against cyberattacks.

"We continue to work proactively to help cybersecurity officials in Ukraine defend against Russian attacks, including most recently a cyberattack against a major Ukrainian broadcaster," Smith said. "Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations. We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention."

In addition, Microsoft's philanthropies and U.N. affairs teams are working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and multiple UN agencies to provide technology, financial support and cybersecurity protection for non-governmental organizations helping refugees.

"As a company, we are committed to the safety of our employees in Ukraine and we are in constant contact with them to offer support in many forms, including those who have needed to flee for their lives or safety," Smith concludes. "Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people."