Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs becomes first Wall St. firm to exit Russia

Goldman Sach's total credit exposure in Russia was $650 million as of December 2021

Goldman Sachs has become the first Wall Street firm to suspend its operations in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine

STOCKS FALL, INFLATION JUMPS 7.9%, GAS HITS NEW HIGH: LIVE UPDATES

"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," the bank told FOX Business in a statement. "We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the well-being of our people."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 333.59 +12.22 +3.80%

As of December 2021, Goldman Sach's total credit exposure in Russia was $650 million and its total market exposure was $414 million, according to a recent 10-K filing. Meanwhile, its market exposure in Ukraine was $236 million as of December 2021, while its credit exposure in the country was "not material." 

Representatives for Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, BlackRock did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 49.16 +2.70 +5.81%
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 133.44 +5.14 +4.01%
C CITIGROUP INC. 55.95 +1.08 +1.97%
MS MORGAN STANLEY 87.40 +4.09 +4.91%
BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 41.04 +2.45 +6.35%
BLK BLACKROCK INC. 693.25 +30.38 +4.58%
CS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 7.36 -0.34 -4.42%

Financial service companies including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayPal have also suspended operations in Russia.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
V VISA INC. 199.76 +8.05 +4.20%
MA MASTERCARD INC. 328.13 +13.80 +4.39%
AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 168.65 +8.60 +5.37%
PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 100.22 +5.32 +5.61%