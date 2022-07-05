Snapchat update allows users to view each other's exact location

A new Snapchat update allows users to access someone's precise location with the platform's "Snap Map" feature if location sharing is enabled, even providing a person with a street and house number.

The "Snap Map" feature not only gives away a user's physical address, but it also allows people to view how long of a drive they are from someone else's location.

For parents and others who may be concerned about accidentally granting strangers access to their location, Snapchat allows users to disable one's whereabouts by selecting "Ghost Mode" in the app. Individuals can also turn off the "precise location" option in their phone's settings.

"Snap Maps" gives users the ability to share their live location with their friends. The feature also shows images and videos posted by people from around the world, which anyone can view by clicking on the map.

Snapchat previously told the Daily Mail that the precision of the areas of the map showing strangers' stories is degraded by up to 4 kilometers, which is around 2 ½ miles, depending on the volume of pictures and videos in a location and how old the users who post them are.

And a new paid subscription service costing as much as $3.99 per month lets Snapchat users see each place their friends have been for the past 24 hours.

Under Snapchat+, which was launched earlier this week, users can pay a monthly fee for access to exclusive features, including icons, badges and data insights.

Snapchat previously said the map was developed with privacy and security in mind.

"Location sharing via the Snap Map is off by default, and Snapchatters who do decide to share their location on the Map will only be able to see and be seen by mutual friends," the spokesperson said.

"We have zero tolerance for any sort of bullying or harassment and ask that Snapchatters report abuse or any other safety concerns in app," they continued.