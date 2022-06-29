100M Twitter followers: Elon Musk surpasses milestone

Billionaire Elon Musk has surpassed 100 million followers on Twitter.

However, after weeks of frequent tweets and retweets every day, the Tesla CEO has not tweeted in more than a week.

Social media tracker SocialBlade shows Musk reached the milestone sometime between Sunday and Monday.

He is currently in the process of buying Twitter.

The $44 billion agreement hit a snag when Musk threatened to walk away from the deal over bots on the platform.

Musk has disputed Twitter's internal estimate that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of the platform's users, and he claimed that the company breached its obligations under the merger agreement by "actively resisting and thwarting" his right to information on the spam and fake account data.

After providing initial data, Insider reported last week that Musk's legal team had sent a letter to Twitter's board, claiming that the data received was "not adequate."

Now, new data from Twitter reportedly include real-time API information, which Musk's team says will allow them to conduct their own analysis of the percentage of spam and fake accounts.

It remains unclear how many of Musk's own followers are fake.

His last tweets were on Jun. 21, and Axios noted that an open letter signed by SpaceX employees that called his tweets a "frequent source of distraction and embarrassment" had been published just days earlier.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.