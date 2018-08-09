‘Snapchat dysmorphia’ triggering young people to seek plastic surgery

Puppy dog ears, flower crowns and plump lips within Snapchat are creating a desire for young people to achieve more of a “selfie” look.

They are so popular, young people are now seeking the help of cosmetic surgeons to make them look like their favorite filters.

Boston University’s Dr. Neelam Vashi told FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday that a new sensation called “Snapchat dysmorphia” is occurring where patients are “seeking out cosmetic procedures to not only improve their look in selfies, but also to look like filtered and altered versions of themselves with perfect hair and unblemished skin, smaller noses, fuller lips, bigger eyes.”

According to a recent study by the JAMA Network, filtered images are leading some people to body dysmorphic disorder, where they might feel the need to take extreme measures to change their looks.

Aside from a medical reasons, like cleft lip or a nasal defect, Vashi said that “younger teenagers will get plastic surgery, but not for cosmetic reasons” like Snapchat dysmorphia.