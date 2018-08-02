Facebook, Twitter, Instagram can be ‘policing their own platforms:’ FBI Director Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray, in response to a question from FOX Business, said on Thursday that social media companies have a responsibility protect their own platforms, especially ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

“There is a very important role for them to play in terms of monitoring and, in effect, policing their own platforms,” Wray told reporters during a White House press conference. “We are sharing with them actionable intelligence in a way that wasn’t happening before.”

Wray joined other top national security and intelligence officials during the briefing to warn that foreign operations may pose a threat to the 2018 midterms and even the 2020 election, as detailed by Fox News.

Wray added that the companies – including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – are working together by sharing information in a public-private-type partnership to better protect the platforms.

“They are sharing information back with us based on what they find,” said Wray. “There are things that they can do on their platforms voluntarily in terms of terms of use and things like that, that the government doesn’t have a role in. But, in turn we learn things from them and we can use that to have our investigations be more effective” he notes.

Facebook on Tuesday said that it removed 32 pages that were attempting to influence Democrat and Republican voters before the midterm elections with links to the Russian government.