Facebook wants banks to share your personal finances: Report

Facebook has asked large U.S. banks to share financial information about their customers as it seeks to offer new services to users, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

According to the report, over the past year the social media giant has requested personal financial details such as credit card transactions and checking account balances from banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and U.S. Bancorp, in an effort to create offerings for bank customers on messenger.

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that Facebook has considered a feature that would show its users their account balances while it also pitched fraud alerts.

More from FOX Business Facebook opens up on vote meddling, but is the shift real?

This comes after Facebook has dealt with the Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal.

Facebook did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment at the time of publication. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase declined to comment. Citigroup and U.S. Bancorp hadn't returned comment by the time of publication.