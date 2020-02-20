Expand / Collapse search
Silicon Valley pioneer behind 'copy' and 'paste' has died

Former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler changed how we compute

Associated Press
NEW YORK  — Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as "cut," "copy" and "paste," has died. He was 74.

He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent and pioneer of what he called "modeless editing." That meant a user wouldn't have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example.

In this 1970s era photo, Larry Tesler uses the Xerox Parc Alto early personal computer system. Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts: “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. (Xerox PARC via AP)

"The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas," Xerox said in a tweet Wednesday. Tesler was born in New York and attended Stanford University, where he received a degree in mathematics in 1965.

In 1973, he joined Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, a division of the copier company that worked on creating computer products. There, he pioneered concepts that helped make computers more user-friendly. That included such concepts as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing.

He continued that work when he joined Apple in 1980. At Apple, he worked on a variety of products including the Lisa computer, the Newton personal digital assistant and the Macintosh.

After leaving Apple in 1997 he co-founded an education software company and held executive positions at Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe before turning to independent consulting. In 2012, Tesler told the BBC that he enjoyed working with younger people.  "There's a very strong element of excitement, of being able to share what you've learned with the next generation," he said.

