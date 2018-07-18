Silicon Valley in danger of becoming obsolete, famed futurist warns

American technology is on the verge of becoming prehistoric if major companies in Silicon Valley are unable to create the next generation of supercomputers, according to famed futurist and physicist Michio Kaku.

“We are going to enter the post-Silicon era … In other words, Silicon Valley could become a Rust Belt,” Kaku told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday.

The Pentagon recently voiced their concerns over quantum computing, which Kaku described as the manipulation of individual atoms, saying there will be a quantum gap, and encouraged the tech community to speed up efforts on the quantum race before China and other nations get there first.

This is why virtually every company, Kaku said, including Microsoft and Google, is rushing to learn quantum mechanics.

“We are going to be computing on individual atoms,” he said. “Individual atoms on a magnetic field could be up or down or sideways or in between. So instead of zeros and ones … you can have anything in between … Anything in between zero and one you can compute with … that would make an ordinary silicon computer look obsolete like a [Ford] Model T.”

However, Kaku wasn’t concerned because the successful creation of a quantum computer, “which could crack any code on the planet Earth,” is still decades away.