Google said to be fined record $5 billion by EU over Android, report

Google will reportedly be fined around 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion) by the European Union over Android apps on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

That would set a record for antitrust penalties, according to a person familiar with the EU decision.

The fine would end an EU probe into Google’s contracts with smartphone manufacturers and telecoms operators.

EU commissioners are due to discuss an antitrust probe on Wednesday morning, according to an online agenda.

The European Commission fine will exceed last year’s then-record 2.4 billion-euro penalty following an investigation into Google’s shopping-search service.

Google owner Alphabet Inc. and the commission both declined to comment on the Android fines.

Levies are based on revenue in the market being probed and can’t exceed 10 percent of a company’s global annual revenue, according to the report.