Shopify joins Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project

Ecommerce firm Shopify is joining Facebook’s Libra Association.

Continue Reading Below

The Canada-based company, which allows users to buy and sell items, and maintain small businesses, said in a press release it would join the proposed cryptocurrency network to “make commerce better in parts of the world where money and banking” could be more efficient.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 210.88 -3.70 -1.72%

“Much of the world’s financial infrastructure was not built to handle the scale of internet commerce," Shopify said. "As a member of the Libra Association, we will work to build a payment network that makes money easier to access and supports merchants and consumers everywhere.”

FACEBOOK NEEDS ZUCKERBERG 'REMOVED FROM CONTROL': GEORGE SOROS

Members of the Libra group have touted it as a way to create a reliable form of currency that’s easily transferable around the world, specifically in underbanked communities.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SHOP SHOPIFY INC 523.04 -12.54 -2.34%

Facebook, which already runs ecommerce center Facebook Marketplace, announced its Libra plans in June but has faced pushback from lawmakers who’ve raised concerns about data privacy and who argue the digital currency could weaken the U.S. dollar.

US GOVERNMENT AUCTIONING 4,000 BITCOINS WORTH $39M RECOVERED FROM CRIMINAL CASES

A number of major partners have since pulled out, including eBay, PayPal and Visa.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS