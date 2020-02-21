Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Facebook

Shopify joins Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project

It joins Facebook as eBay, PayPal and other brands pull out

By FOXBusiness
close
Co-founder and President of CoinList Andy Bromberg discusses why people need to calm down regarding companies who want to be part of the Libra currency.video

Facebook Libra 'has good ambitions'

Co-founder and President of CoinList Andy Bromberg discusses why people need to calm down regarding companies who want to be part of the Libra currency.

Ecommerce firm Shopify is joining Facebook’s Libra Association.

Continue Reading Below

The Canada-based company, which allows users to buy and sell items, and maintain small businesses, said in a press release it would join the proposed cryptocurrency network to “make commerce better in parts of the world where money and banking” could be more efficient.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FBFACEBOOK INC.210.88-3.70-1.72%

“Much of the world’s financial infrastructure was not built to handle the scale of internet commerce," Shopify said. "As a member of the Libra Association, we will work to build a payment network that makes money easier to access and supports merchants and consumers everywhere.”

FACEBOOK NEEDS ZUCKERBERG 'REMOVED FROM CONTROL': GEORGE SOROS

Members of the Libra group have touted it as a way to create a reliable form of currency that’s easily transferable around the world, specifically in underbanked communities.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SHOPSHOPIFY INC523.04-12.54-2.34%

Facebook, which already runs ecommerce center Facebook Marketplace, announced its Libra plans in June but has faced pushback from lawmakers who’ve raised concerns about data privacy and who argue the digital currency could weaken the U.S. dollar.

US GOVERNMENT AUCTIONING 4,000 BITCOINS WORTH $39M RECOVERED FROM CRIMINAL CASES

A number of major partners have since pulled out, including eBay, PayPal and Visa.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS