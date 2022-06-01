Sheryl Sandberg to leave Facebook parent company Meta this fall

Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Meta, announced her departure from the social media giant Wednesday following the company's rise in global influence that also led to various scandals.

Sandberg, who had been with Facebook for 14 years since it was an upstart, was one of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's top executives.

"Sitting by Mark’s side for these 14 years has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime," she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post announcing her resignation. "Mark is a true visionary and a caring leader. He sometimes says that we grew up together, and we have."

In a Facebook post of his own, Zuckerberg credited Sandberg with much of the company's success.

FACEBOOK PARENT TO CHANGE STOCK TICKER TO ‘META’

"When Sheryl joined me in 2008, I was only 23 years old and I barely knew anything about running a company," he wrote.

"Sheryl architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company," Zuckerberg added. "She created opportunities for millions of people around the world, and she deserves the credit for so much of what Meta is today."

Sandberg will leave the company in the fall. Her departure comes as Zuckerberg aims to rebrand Meta platforms and shift the company's focus into building the metaverse.

In her post, Sandberg said she plans to focus on her philanthropic work and her family.