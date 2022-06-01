Facebook parent to change stock ticker to 'META'

As part of Facebook's rebranding to Meta Platforms, the company's stock ticker will officially change from "FB" to "META" effective before the market open on June 9.

The social media giant has utilized the "FB" ticker since its initial public offering in 2012.

When Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in October that the company would be shifting its focus to building the metaverse, the company originally planned to change the stock ticker to "MVRS" effective Dec. 1.

However, Roundhill Investments, which has utilized the "META" symbol for its Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, changed the investment fund's ticker to "METV" in January.

On Meta's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call in February, the company's executives confirmed that the company would use "META" as its symbol instead and that the change would occur within the first half of 2022.

According to Meta, no shareholder action is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company's class A common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq.